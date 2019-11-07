India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I: Chahal strikes, BAN four down
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I: Follow live score and updates from the 2nd T20I encounter between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.
- 08:26 PM IST
- 08:21 PM IST
- 08:15 PM IST
- 08:11 PM IST
- 08:05 PM IST
- 08:00 PM IST
- 07:55 PM IST
- 07:49 PM IST
- 07:41 PM IST
- 07:36 PM IST
- 07:32 PM IST
- 07:24 PM IST
- 07:19 PM IST
- 07:14 PM IST
- 07:10 PM IST
India face Bangladesh in the second T20I encounter in Rajkot on Thursday.
A good over for Bangladesh as 11 runs came off it and after 16 overs, Bangladesh are 123 for the loss of four wickets. With 24 balls to go in the innings, the batsmen need to start taking risks at this point and any target under 150 can be quite easy to chase for India.
The wickets have impeded Bangladesh and the Indian bowlers have been good in the last couple of overs. The visitors need a good, powerful finish to get things back on track.
The run rate is suffering a lot because of the loss wickets and even Shivam Dibe conceded just three runs in his over. On a ground where the average first innings score is 199, this is not looking good for the visitors. BAN 106/4
Four wickets down! This is not looking good for Bangladesh at all! Soumya Sarkar (30) went for a wild slash and was miles away from the crease as Rishabh Pant completed the stumping. Third umpire wanted to make sure that Pant collected it properly and he was convinced. Bangladesh 103 for the loss of 4 wickets.
This is not Mushfiqur Rahim's day as he went for the slog sweep and ended up finding Krunal Pandya at deep square-leg. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket as the visitors are 97 for the loss of three wickets.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman for Bangladesh and a lot will be expected from the veteran. However, Soumya Sarkar is going great guns on the other side as he slammed Krunal Pandya for a massive six. Bangladesh 94 for the loss of two wickets.
Mohammad Naim departs for 36! The Bangladesh opener wanted to hit Washington Sundar for a six over mid wicket but he ended up giving a straight catch to Shreyas Iyer. After 10.3 overs, the visitors are 83 for the loss of two wickets.
9 overs gone. India are 70 for one wicket. The run rate has suffered after Liton Das' dismissal. But Soumya Sarkar is not keeping quiet as he took advantage of a short delivery from Shivam Dube and heaved it for a boundary through mid wicket.
Finally India have dismissed Liton Das! A mindless attempt to take a run from the Bangladesh opener and Rishabh Pant was able to run him out with a direct hit. Bangladesh 61/1
Another chance goes begging! Another top edge from Liton Das but Rohit Sharma was unable to complete the catch. It looked like Shivam Dube's catch but Rohit went for it and ended up fumbling it at the last moment. Bangladesh 58/0
What a letdown! Liton Das missed the ball completely and Rishabh Pant completed an easy stumping. However, he collected the ball ahead of the stumps and as a result, the third umpire gave it not out. Two back-to-back boundaries following the incident and Bangladesh are 52/0
Khaleel Ahmed returns into the attack and it turned out to be another expensive over. A boundary through mid wicket and another through third man as India are 41 for no loss after 5 overs.
4 overs gone. Bangladesh are 31 for no loss. Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack and although he bowled a couple of good deliveries, Liton Das was able to get one boundary through fine leg. This is really good batting by Bangladesh.
A good over from Deepak Chahar as the medium pacer conceded just four runs and this is just India needed after Khaleel was punished by Naim. India 24/0
One boundary off Deepak Chahar and three consecutive boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed - This is exactly the start that Bangladesh wanted. Khaleel conceded four boundaries in his last over in New Delhi and looks like not much has changed for the youngster. India 20/0 after 2 overs.
First published: Nov 07, 2019 16:56 IST